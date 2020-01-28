DENVER (CBS4) – The reward for information about the so-called “Make Yourself at Home” Bandit was increased to $15,000. The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force hopes the public can help catch the serial robber.
They say Lloyd Eugene Rhodes dresses as a janitor or staff member and enters a business during the evening. Then, they say, he hides until the following morning.
When employees arrive, he threatens them with a handgun and forces them to open the safe(s), officials say.
Rhodes then allegedly gets away in an already stolen vehicle, or steals an employee’s vehicle.
The FBI says he’s robbed numerous businesses in Colorado, Arizona, Illinois, Pittsburgh, Kentucky, Tennessee, Iowa, Nebraska and Washington.
The locations in Colorado are:
- Temple Night Club, Denver
- Humboldt Fish Farm/Wine, Denver
- Mile High Racing/Entertainment, Aurora
- New York Deli News, Denver
- Elvis Movie Theater, Denver
If anyone has any information on the robberies above, or any violent crime, please call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171; or, you can remain anonymous and earn up to fifteen thousand dollars ($15,000) by calling CRIMESTOPPERS at 720-913-STOP (7867).