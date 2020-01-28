



– The Regional Transportation District announced Paul Ballard will take over as Interim General Manager of the agency Tuesday night. The search began late last year when outgoing leader Dave Genova announced his retirement

Ballard retired in April 2019 from Trinity Metro, which serves the Fort Worth, Texas, and its surrounding areas. Prior to that, he was CEO of the Nashville MTA and Regional Transportation Authority of Middle Tennessee. For more than four decades, Ballard has served as a general manager, CEO or president of public- and private-sector transit systems.

Genova retired from RTD on Jan. 20, after serving 26 years with the agency. Earlier this month, RTD announced five finalists for the interim position, which were narrowed from a pool of more than 40 applicants. RTD’s Board of Directors will now begin a nationwide search for a permanent replacement.

Contract negotiations with Ballard are currently underway. Officials with RTD plan to announce a start date for the interim position soon.

RTD’s Board of Directors will designate up to $200,000 to fund activities associated with an executive search. RTD officials said the funds could be used for the use of an executive search firm, communications outreach and external legal counsel to conduct negotiations for both the interim and permanent general manager and CEO positions.

“Any funds not spent at the close of the search will be returned to the reserve account from which they came,” said RTD Spokesperson Lisa Trujillo.

Board Chair Angie Rivera-Malpiede said she was impressed with Ballard’s experience, leadership and ideas. In a statement Tuesday night, the board said they believe he is well-suited to guide RTD through the transition until a permanent leader is named.

“My Board colleagues and I think that Mr. Ballard will skillfully lead us into RTD’s next era while also ensuring that the agency’s employees remain focused on their service to the public,” Rivera-Malpiede said. “On behalf of every Board member, we want to thank the community for its input as part of this process. We look forward to working with him in the months ahead.”

Below are the four finalists who were considered for the interim general manager position: