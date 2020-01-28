Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos hired Mike Shula to be their new quarterbacks coach. The move was made official on Tuesday afternoon.
“Mike is a well-respected coach around the league, especially when it comes to developing quarterbacks,” said Broncos head coach Vic Fangio in a statement released by the team.
The move comes a few weeks after the Broncos hired Pat Shurmur as their new offensive coordinator. Shula was the New York Giants offensive coordinator for the two seasons when Shurmur was the Giants head coach.
“The familiarity he has with Pat is an added bonus,” said Fangio.
Prior to his time as the offensive coordinator in New York Shula was the offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers from 2013-2017 and was the Panthers quarterback coach from 2011-2012.