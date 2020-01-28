LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – There wasn’t a dry eye inside a Louisville courtroom on Tuesday after a 3rd grade girl found her forever family. Aerith was surrounded by dozens of her classmates for the proceedings.
Aerith met her new mom at a Foster Source support group. The two instantly connected and now will forever be a part of each other’s lives.
Right now the entire 3rd grade from Louisville Elementary School is sitting inside an Adams County Courtroom.
They are here to support their classmate Aerith as she gets adopted!
Can’t wait to share this story with you ONLY on @CBSDenver at 5:00 TONIGHT! #adoption pic.twitter.com/KVKLDHmLEO
— Matt Kroschel (@Matt_Kroschel) January 28, 2020
Aerith even dressed up in a “big, white, poofy princess dress” for the occasion after she and her mom went shopping.
As soon as the judge made it all official, Aerith told the court, “Peace out foster care, see you never.”
Then moments later, she and her classmates broke out in song – singing “Count On Me” by Bruno Mars.