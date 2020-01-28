TRAFFIC ALERTCDOT Urges Drivers To Avoid Southbound I-225 During Evening Rush Hour
Filed Under:Adoption, Colorado News

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – There wasn’t a dry eye inside a Louisville courtroom on Tuesday after a 3rd grade girl found her forever family. Aerith was surrounded by dozens of her classmates for the proceedings.

(credit: CBS)

Aerith met her new mom at a Foster Source support group. The two instantly connected and now will forever be a part of each other’s lives.

(credit: CBS)

Aerith even dressed up in a “big, white, poofy princess dress” for the occasion after she and her mom went shopping.

(credit: CBS)

As soon as the judge made it all official, Aerith told the court, “Peace out foster care, see you never.”

Then moments later, she and her classmates broke out in song – singing “Count On Me” by Bruno Mars.

