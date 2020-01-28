LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A debate on how to put Lakewood’s controversial slow growth initiative into effect ended with compromise on Monday night. City council reworked plans on implementation after some voiced concerns.
Supporters of the voter-approved measure were concerned developers were rushing permits through before the measure goes into effect.
Initiative 200 caps growth at 1% a year, allowing for under 700 units to be built in 2020.
The debate was what to do with permits in process and whether to include them in that number. Citizens were concerned the council would push them through.
“It’s not hard to figure this out. They let a rush of applications go through. They have stalled so that they are saying none of this is applied. None of the ordinance applies to any of these developments,” said one woman.
The decision made early Tuesday morning was Lakewood would allow a little more than 400 new home permits in 2020 and 2021.