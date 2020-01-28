  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    10:30 AMCBS News Special Report/President Trump & Israeli President
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    11:01 AMCBS News Special Report/Impeachment Trial Coverage
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Empower Field At Mile High, Justin Bieber

DENVER (CBS4) – Beliebers, rejoice. Justin Bieber will make a stop in the Mile High City this summer as part of his Changes tour.

Bieber will headline Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, June 13th. He’ll welcome guests Kehlani and Jaden Smith as part of the Changes Tour, presented by T-Mobile.

Justin Bieber (Photo by Alberto Pizzoli/Getty Images)

(Photo by Alberto Pizzoli/Getty Images)

Presale for American Express customers starts January 30th. Tickets to the general public go on sale on Friday, February 14th. His new album Changes is available for pre-order now.

The tour starts at Seattle’s CenturyLink Field on Thursday, May 14th.

Comments

Leave a Reply