Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Beliebers, rejoice. Justin Bieber will make a stop in the Mile High City this summer as part of his Changes tour.
Bieber will headline Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday, June 13th. He’ll welcome guests Kehlani and Jaden Smith as part of the Changes Tour, presented by T-Mobile.
Presale for American Express customers starts January 30th. Tickets to the general public go on sale on Friday, February 14th. His new album Changes is available for pre-order now.
The tour starts at Seattle’s CenturyLink Field on Thursday, May 14th.