JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A meeting about the future of the Jefferson County Fairgrounds is expected to draw a lot of people with agricultural interests on Tuesday night. The fate of the historic fairgrounds will be determined over the next few weeks.
The county said it was forced to cut $16.1 million from its 2020 General Fund budget following last year’s decision by voters not to approve Ballot Initiative 1A.
More than 100 people crammed into a meeting room at the fairgrounds last week for a chance to tell County Manager Don Davis why they believe the property should be saved.
Tuesday’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. It is not open to the public, only invited groups from the agricultural community.
The Jefferson County Board of Commissioners will meet on Feb. 4 to go over final options.
Davis said a decision will likely be made Feb. 11 but encouraged those concerned with the future of the fairgrounds, to write letters to county commissioners and/or submit a comment.