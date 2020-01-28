Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – With just a few days left in the month of January the first measurable snow of 2020 fell at Denver International Airport late Monday. The official reading was a half-inch just after sunset. It was the first accumulating snow at Denver’s official weather station since December 28.
Up to 3 inches fell south of Denver in parts of Douglas County while places to the north and west of the city, including Boulder and Fort Collins, missed out on the snow this time. A trace of snow was observed near downtown Denver at the CBS4 studios.
On the eastern plains CBS4 Weather Watcher Jeff Yager measured over 3 inches of snow in Burlington where a Winter Weather Advisory was in effect early Tuesday. You can check snow totals for your area through the CoCoRaHS network by clicking here.
