DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are searching for a man who is wanted for stealing three steel drums from the Newman Center for the Performing Arts earlier this month. Investigators released an image of the suspect captured on surveillance cameras.
The man stole three steel drums from the Newman Center just before 1 a.m. on Jan. 8. The Newman Center is located at 2344 East Iliff Ave.
Anyone with information regarding these crimes or recognizes the suspect in the sketch is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.