DENVER (CBS4)– Denver Nuggets fans now have a new beer to enjoy during games, a night out or at home. In a collaboration with Breckenridge Brewery, “Mile High City” Copper Lager will be available at the Pepsi Center this Thursday.
Bars, restaurants and stores across Colorado will also have the new brew.
“Many of us at Breckenridge Brewery are big fans of the Denver Nuggets, and their impressive season has certainly given us a lot to celebrate, so we thought: ‘Why not make a Nuggets beer to cheer with!’” said Todd Usry, President of Breckenridge Brewery.
The brewery will host a pre-party and watch party for the game versus the Utah Jazz at Stoney’s Uptown Joint on 17th Avenue in Denver starting at 5:30 p.m.
The game at the Pepsi Center tips off at 8:30 p.m.
“Mile High City” beer will be available through April.
It will be sold across Colorado in 12-ounce can, 15 packs.