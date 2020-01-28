Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Denver is ranking in the top five in the U.S. when it comes to poor air quality. That’s according to a new report from an auto insurance company that analyzed data from the Environmental Protection Agency.
The report from buyautoinsurance.com found that the Denver metro area had an average of 274 days of moderate or unhealthy air quality for those in sensitive groups.
Last fall, Gov. Jared Polis designated the air quality in the Denver metro area as serious in hopes of pushing legislation that would force companies to cut emissions.
Coming in first in the report is San Bernardino, Calif. with Denver ranking fourth behind Phoenix and Los Angeles.