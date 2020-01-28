AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A crash involving at least two vehicles shut down the southbound lanes of Interstate 225 at Iliff Avenue Tuesday afternoon. It’s not clear if anyone was seriously injured.
The crash was first reported a little before 1 p.m. All southbound lanes from 6th Avenue to Iliff Avenue will be closed until 5 p.m. Tuesday.
UPDATE: 225 SB shut down 6th to Iliff Ave until 5pm. All 225 exits will experience major delays, use alternate routes.
— Aurora Police Dept. 🚔👮🏼♀️👮🏾♂️ (@AuroraPD) January 28, 2020
“Stay out of area. Extended traffic delays,” the Aurora Police Department tweeted about 1:30 p.m. Police said all exits along I-225 will experience delays.
Police advised using East Mississippi Avenue to exit the interstate.
There was no estimate for when the lanes would reopen.