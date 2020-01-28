  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
By Dominic Garcia
Filed Under:Colorado Parks And Wildlife, Evergreen News

EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado Parks & Wildlife rescued a bull elk that got tangled in someone’s hammock. Officers responded to Evergreen.

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

“There were concerns was it obstructing its face, wrapped around its neck. We also saw it was kind of sparing with some other bulls, so then you worry about it getting tangled, caught with another bull elk,” said Jason Clay with Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Responders needed to be careful, bull elks can easily weigh 600-800 lbs. They used a tranquilizer to sedate the elk, cut out the entanglement, and then gave it a reversal drug to wake it up.

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

Officials say it’s not uncommon to see an animal with an entanglement in its antlers and say people can help by taking down potential hazards in their yards.

“Look at what could they get caught on. We see it a lot with hammocks, Christmas lights, sports netting, and soccer goals,” Clay told CBS4.

CPW says after the rescue the bull was back up feeding and interacting with other bulls within 27 minutes.

Dominic Garcia

Comments

Leave a Reply