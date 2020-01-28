DENVER (CBS4) – Monday’s storm system produced the first measurable precipitation in 30 days at Denver International Airport. Many places along the Front Range saw at least a trace of moisture although some places missed out, such as Fort Collins. That storm will move away today bringing wet weather to the center of the nation.
If you missed out on the rain and snow yesterday we’ll have another small chance to see a few snow showers in the Front Range by late Wednesday as another fast-moving storm passes by the state. The mountains will once again see light snow starting as early as tonight.
Once that system moves away we will enjoy a big warming trend through the weekend. In fact high temperatures in Denver and on the plains will climb into the 60s and 70s this weekend. Then a new storm will move in by Monday with much colder temperatures and another chance for snow.