DENVER (CBS4)– Colorado business owners may be getting a letter asking them to pay for what is essentially a free service. Some businesses in Colorado are receiving letters asking them to renew a business registration with the Secretary of State’s Office.
The letter states that the renewal is $110. That is something business owners can do for $10 on the Secretary of State’s website.
“They’re tricky, they look like they’re on official letterhead and they might site some statute that is actually a statute that is from Colorado, but they’re not from us,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold.
Griswold said that business owners who have questions can call the Secretary of State’s Office at 303-894-2200 for guidance through the registration process.