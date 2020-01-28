Comments
(CBS4) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says two young children who are endangered might be in Colorado. Bentley, 7, and Karley Dunkelberger, 9, were last seen in Battle Creek, Michigan.
Authorties say Bentley speaks with a stutter, and Karley is diagnosed with autism.
Authorities say they are with Rebecca, 37, and Dennis Dunkelberger, 42, who are known to use drugs and have violent tendencies. They say Rebecca suffers from a cognitive disorder.
Law enforcement believes they are driving a black 2013 Kia Sorento with a Michigan license plate which reads 4LUZ90.
You’re asked to call 911 if you see them.