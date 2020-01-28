



— Attention gamers: There will soon be a next-level hotel in the Mile High City. Atari has announced plans to build a video game-themed “lodging experience” in Denver — that will include the latest in virtual and augmented reality, as well as “state-of-the-art venues and studios to accommodate esports events.”

The first of the Atari Hotels is planned to break ground in 2020 in Phoenix, with initial additional hotels planned in Las Vegas, Denver, Chicago, Austin, Seattle, San Francisco, and San Jose.

“Atari Hotels level up hotel entertainment with fully immersive experiences for every age and gaming ability,” officials stated.

“When creating this brand-new hotel concept, we knew that Atari would be the perfect way to give guests the ‘nostalgic and retro meets modern’ look and feel we were going for. Let’s face it, how cool will it be to stay inside an Atari?!” said Napoleon Smith III, producer of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film franchise reboot.

“Atari Hotels will be the first of their kind in the U.S., offering gamers of all ages the ultimate in immersive entertainment and in every aspect of gaming,”corportate officials said.

“Atari is an iconic global brand that resonates with people of all ages, countries, cultures and ethnic backgrounds and we cannot wait for our fans and their families to enjoy this new hotel concept,” said Fred Chesnais, CEO of Atari.

For more information about Atari Hotels, check out www.atarihotels.com.