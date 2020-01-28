DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado Avalanche Captain Gabriel Landeskog had a “heart to heart” with his young daughter — and it’s cute enough to melt an ice rink.
It certainly seems that spending the All Star break with his little biscuit is the icing on the cake for Landeskog — and the sweetness of his reaction could stop the coldest puck.
Landeskog has clearly been lit up like a red lamp since the day his daughter was born.
“My heart is filled with so much love as I held my daughter for the first time, tears of joy flowing, and she already has me wrapped around her tiny finger,” he wrote on Instagram.
My heart is filled with so much love as I held my daughter for the first time, tears of joy flowing, and she already has me wrapped around her tiny finger. I’m so proud of my wife for being an absolute rockstar throughout this whole journey and for being such a champ yesterday. Thank you for all your notes and well wishes, it’s much appreciated. – daddy
He has shared several posts showing off his soft side since her birth.
Landeskog and the Avs will be back on the ice Saturday in Philadelphia at 5 p.m.