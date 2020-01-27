Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado lawmakers met on Monday to work on two new rules regarding alcohol; Senate Bill 20-032 would lower the age limit of people who can sell alcohol to 18, the other would increase the penalty for businesses that break the law related to alcohol sales.
DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado lawmakers met on Monday to work on two new rules regarding alcohol; Senate Bill 20-032 would lower the age limit of people who can sell alcohol to 18, the other would increase the penalty for businesses that break the law related to alcohol sales.
Both bills were heard in the Senate Business, Labor and Technology Committee on Monday.
Businesses that break the law are fined as much as $5,000. The new bill, Senate Bill 20-110, would increase that to $100,000.