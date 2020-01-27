Filed Under:Denver News, Kobe Bryant, Pepsi Center


DENVER (CBS4)– The Pepsi Center sported yellow and purple lights in tribute to the great Kobe Bryant, who was killed along with his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles on Sunday. The lights were still on early Monday morning.

(credit: CBS)

Copter 4 flew over the Pepsi Center before dawn on Monday where the lights were on.

(credit: CBS)

Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers were the biggest hurdles for the Nuggets in the early 2000s. Nuggets fans saw Bryant eliminate their team in game six of the Western Conference finals in 2009.

Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts while taking on the Utah Jazz at Staples Center on April 13, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Kobe Bryant (Photo Credit: Harry How/Getty Images)

RELATED: ‘Like Getting Punched In The Gut’: Nuggets Fans In Disbelief Of Kobe Bryant’s Death

(credit: CBS)

The Denver Nuggets observed a moment of silence before tipoff at Sunday’s game.

Comments

Leave a Reply