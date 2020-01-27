Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The Pepsi Center sported yellow and purple lights in tribute to the great Kobe Bryant, who was killed along with his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles on Sunday. The lights were still on early Monday morning.
Copter 4 flew over the Pepsi Center before dawn on Monday where the lights were on.
Bryant and the Los Angeles Lakers were the biggest hurdles for the Nuggets in the early 2000s. Nuggets fans saw Bryant eliminate their team in game six of the Western Conference finals in 2009.
The Denver Nuggets observed a moment of silence before tipoff at Sunday’s game.