



– Looking for laughs at the finest comedy clubs around town, but don’t want to spend a fortune?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most excellent affordable comedy venues in Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to catch a show on a budget.

Bovine Metropolis Theater

Topping the list is Bovine Metropolis Theater. Located at 1527 Champa St. in downtown Denver’s Central Business District, the comedy club and performing arts center is the highest-rated inexpensive comedy destination in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 68 reviews on Yelp.

Regarding what the business is known for, “The Bovine Metropolis Theater is a comedy organization, specializing in performance, artistic training, corporate training and corporate entertainment,” it states on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties. “We feature sketch comedy, long-form and short-form improvisation. The Bovine has up to eight comedy shows a week.”

Voodoo Comedy

Next up is Five Points’ Voodoo Comedy, situated at 1260 22nd St. With four stars out of 93 reviews on Yelp, the comedy club, event space and karaoke outlet has proven to be a local favorite for those seeking an economical option.

In the words of the business’ Yelp bio, “Voodoo Comedy is Denver’s only improv comedy bar and theater. We offer improv comedy, sketch comedy, improv comedy classes and more five nights a week, with a full bar included.”

Dangerous Theatre

Valverde’s Dangerous Theatre, located at 2620 W. Second Ave., Suite 1, is another primo choice, with Yelpers giving the low-cost comedy club and performing arts establishment 4.5 stars out of 32 reviews.

As explained on the business’ Yelp profile, Dangerous Theatre produces monthly comedic shows on a wide range of adult topics, which take place on the venue’s small stage with little to no set.

Lion’s Lair

Lion’s Lair, a dive bar, music venue and comedy club on Colfax, is another reasonably priced go-to, with four stars out of 68 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2022 E. Colfax Ave. to experience it for yourself.

Per its Yelp page, Lion’s Lair features an open mic comedy show on Monday nights, karaoke on Wednesdays, and live music performances every other evening of the week.

Article provided by Hoodline.