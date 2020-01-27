  • CBS4On Air

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A pair of researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder won a prestigious award in the science world. Henry Kapteyn and Margaret Murnane, a husband and wife team, will receive the Benjamin Franklin Medal in Physics.

Henry Kapteyn and Margaret Murnane (credit: Glenn Asakawa, CU Boulder)

The couple work in a joint research institute between CU Boulder and the National Institute of Standards and Technology. They are professors in the Department of Physics.

They created devices that better deliver X-ray radiation.

They are also the third couple to receive this award.

