Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A pair of researchers at the University of Colorado Boulder won a prestigious award in the science world. Henry Kapteyn and Margaret Murnane, a husband and wife team, will receive the Benjamin Franklin Medal in Physics.
The couple work in a joint research institute between CU Boulder and the National Institute of Standards and Technology. They are professors in the Department of Physics.
They created devices that better deliver X-ray radiation.
They are also the third couple to receive this award.