DENVER (CBS4) – From Montbello to the city’s west side, 2020 is off to an unsettling start in Denver as youth gun violence is on the rise.

“One of the startling facts is that we’re seeing a trend that these types of incidents are involving younger kids,” Mayor Michael Hancock said. “Typically it is 18 to 14 year olds, but recently we’re seeing 12 to 17 year olds who are most prevalent in gun violence in our community.”

In an effort to learn how the city can stop the startling trend and connect with more residents and youth, Mayor Hancock lead a “community call” Monday evening to hear the public’s concerns.

“Where are these kids getting these guns?” one caller asked.

“A lot of the guns being used are stolen. They’re stolen guns, particularly by these young people,” the mayor explained. “As we see property crimes rise, we see the theft of guns also rising – from cars, from homes. Unfortunately, these guns are being used in a lot of youth violence incidents.”

Another called said she lost her nephew to gun violence last year. She asked fit he city plans to do anything to hold parents responsible.

“It has to start at home. It has to start somewhere,” the caller said. “Something has to change. I understand there’s a lot of stolen guns out there, but they’re getting them at home, too.”

“Your point is well taken,” Mayor Hancock replied, pointing out an earlier response from Michael Sapp with the city’s Department of Safety. “On Thursday, we’ll be announcing a gun lock or safety lock system that we’re going to be giving away, about 1,300 of them.”

The mayor also said it’s important for gun owners to properly store their guns.

“The most effective thing we can do, if you’re a rightful and lawful gun owner, is to lock that gun up and not carry it in your vehicle,” he said.

Mayor Hancock also pointed to social media, saying that’s where many kids interact and can spur violent behavior.

“This is less about gang violence that it is beefs that begin on social media,” he said. “As parents, we need to tune in [and monitor our kids].”

The mayor also said the city cannot turn to law enforcement alone to take action against the violent trend. Schools and community leaders need to step up, too, like providing better access to mental health support services.

“As a city and as a community, we must do everything in our power to make sure that these young people understand that we can solve this issue,” Mayor Hancock said. “We’re going to work together to do just that.”