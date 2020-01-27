Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– Tundra the grizzly bear is sending a clear message– now that the National Western Stock Show is over, it’s time to take those holiday decorations down. She even took it upon herself to remove the decor from her exhibit.
Tundra can be seen taking down the Christmas decorations, including a wall of red and green garland and stockings.
Then she put them in a pile and put them away in her den, for storage, of course!
The Denver Zoo is also starting to take down the holiday lights for Zoo Lights. That’s only a few million. Maybe they should ask Tundra to help!