DENVER (CBS4) – A weak weather system will cross Colorado today keeping skies on the cloudy side. It will produce rain and snow showers statewide as it moves from west to east. Temperatures will also be cooler than they were over the weekend.
There is a Winter Weather Advisory in the Park and Elkhead Mountains around Steamboat Springs for 4-8 inches of snow. The rest of the mountain locations will see anywhere between 2 and 6 inches on average.
In Denver, the foothills and urban corridor between Castle Rock and Fort Collins scattered rain and snow showers are expected today. A few places could see a little accumulation of snow on grassy areas if you get under a heavier burst. The showers will be scattered in nature much like we see in the springtime so unfortunately some will miss out.
Tonight as this weather system moves away it will organize a bit over Kansas and could produce a narrow band of snow on the far eastern plains with a few inches possible.
Tuesday will be quiet around the state but another fast-moving weather system will arrive for Wednesday and it could also bring a chance for rain and snow showers.