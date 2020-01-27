



– DraftKings announced a new partnership Monday with Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. to bring its Sportsbook product to Colorado casinos. The new market access deal is subject to the adoption of applicable regulations and the necessary gaming licenses.

May 1 is the target date for legalized sports betting to begin in Colorado. The state Division of Gaming has approved key rules for licensing and will conduct investigations of the applicants.

The DraftKings Sportsbook mobile app is currently available in Indiana, New Jersey, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The partnership with Twin River will allow mobile and online Sportbook access in Colorado.

“Coast to coast, DraftKings is committed to providing states across the country with the ultimate experience in legal sports betting,” said Ezra Kucharz, DraftKings chief business officer. “Twin River holds a mutual pledge to providing exciting, real-time gaming opportunities, and we look forward to working alongside them to introduce Colorado sports fans to our award-winning product.”

In addition to mobile and online access, the partnership will also create a retail betting operation at Mardi Gras Casino in Black Hawk, CO. Colorado will become the fifth state where DraftKings operates a retail location, joining Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Jersey and New York.

“Completing the acquisition of Golden Gates, Golden Gulch and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado last week included the right to three sports gaming licenses in Colorado and will really allow us to expand our footprint here well beyond our Arapahoe Park racetrack and Off-Track Betting network” said George Papanier, President and Chief Executive Officer of Twin River. “We are very excited for this newly-formed partnership with DraftKings that will allow us to bring sports betting to the greater Denver market, not only with their mobile betting access, but also with an exciting retail sportsbook location inside our newly acquired casino.”

An opening date for the retail operation in Black Hawk has not been announced. DraftKings’ sportsbook and daily fantasy offerings are available for mobile download on both iOS and Android.