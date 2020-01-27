DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado was recently ranked the 21st most dangerous state in the U.S. in a report by LawnStarter. Using FBI statistics, LawnStarter came up with a “Danger Index” to rank states and the District of Columbia for the likelihood of crime.
Alaska was ranked the most dangerous state and New Hampshire was ranked the safest state. LawnStarter used FBI statistics on arson, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny, motor vehicle theft, murder, rape and robbery. The statistics for each state were weighted based on the average amount of jail time per crime, according to the U.S. Department of Justice’s most current Time Served in State Prison report.
The report also evaluated the safest and most dangerous cities in each state. In Colorado, Windsor was ranked the safest city with a crime index of 10.2 and a crime rate of 0.46. Pueblo was ranked the most dangerous city with a crime index of 124.8 and a crime rate of 10.43.
Safest cities in Colorado:
- Windsor
- Louisville
- Erie
- Castle Rock
- Parker
- Centennial
- Fort Collins
- Broomfield
- Loveland
- Lafayette
Most dangerous cities in Colorado:
- Pueblo
- Englewood
- Denver
- Grand Junction
- Colorado Springs
- Aurora
- Commerce City
- Northglenn
- Thornton
- Boulder
Colorado is above the national average for arson, burglary, larceny, rape, violent crime, motor vehicle theft and property crimes. The robbery and murder rate in Colorado is below the national average.
Read the full report here.