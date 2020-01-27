Filed Under:Jefferson County News

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Neighbors helped rescue the person inside a burning apartment in Jefferson County early Monday morning. The fire burned an apartment on the second floor.

West Metro Fire Rescue said the person living in the apartment in the 7300 block of W. Grant Ranch Boulevard was asleep when the fire started. Quick thinking neighbors woke up that person who was able to escape unharmed.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

