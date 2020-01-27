JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Neighbors helped rescue the person inside a burning apartment in Jefferson County early Monday morning. The fire burned an apartment on the second floor.
West Metro Fire Rescue said the person living in the apartment in the 7300 block of W. Grant Ranch Boulevard was asleep when the fire started. Quick thinking neighbors woke up that person who was able to escape unharmed.
Our crews responding this morning to an apartment fire in the 7300 block of W. Grant Ranch Blvd. Fire on 2nd floor, one unit involved. Neighbor woke resident up, they got out, no injuries. Fire cause & origin under investigation. Thanks to @SouthMetroPIO for the help. pic.twitter.com/t5ekEX1h5U
The cause of the fire is being investigated.