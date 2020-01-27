Comments
BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Early Monday morning a truck crashed into two parked vehicles in Brighton. One person was trapped when truck burst into flames.
That person was extricated and rushed to the hospital.
“If I woke up on time, and my pants weren’t wet from not drying them, then I probably would have been in here 10 minutes earlier, then I would have been in it and I don’t know… Just count your blessings,” said car owner Jack Armijo.
Vehicle hit two other parked cars. No structures involved. Fire is out. One person was extricated and transported to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/xI7qvWB8NT
— Brighton Fire Rescue (@BrightonFire) January 27, 2020
What caused the crash at the home in the 690 block of South 2nd Avenue is being investigated.