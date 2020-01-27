Filed Under:Brighton News

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Early Monday morning a truck crashed into two parked vehicles in Brighton. One person was trapped when truck burst into flames.

(credit: CBS)

That person was extricated and rushed to the hospital.

“If I woke up on time, and my pants weren’t wet from not drying them, then I probably would have been in here 10 minutes earlier, then I would have been in it and I don’t know… Just count your blessings,” said car owner Jack Armijo.

What caused the crash at the home in the 690 block of South 2nd Avenue is being investigated.

