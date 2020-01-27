AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Aurora are investigating a deadly shooting that left one woman dead. The shooting happened at 641 N. Potomac Street a little after 9 a.m. on Monday.
Police said the woman was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries where she died. Her identity has not been released.
Police have detained a person of interest in the shooting and said there is no threat to the community.
“We do know that the victim and person of interest are related but their exact relationship is not being released at this time,” investigators stated.
Anyone who may be a witness, or has information about this homicide, is asked to call Aurora Police Agent Krieger at 303-739-6113. Tipsters can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 by contacting Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913- STOP (7867).