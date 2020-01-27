Comments
(CBS4) — A third person in Colorado is being tested for the coronavirus, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has confirmed. Two patients in Colorado have tested negative for the virus and so far there are no confirmed cases in the state.
“Risk for the general public in [Colorado] is still currently low,” CDPHE officials stated Monday.
Authorities believe the virus, which causes flu-like symptoms, moved into the human population from an infected animal at a market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.
The second patient who was tested was in northern Colorado and had a travel history to Wuhan.
Officials have not disclosed were the third patient who is currently being tested is located.