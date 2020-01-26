ASPEN, Colo. (CBS4) — An adult male was pronounced dead at the scene of a snowmobile crash Saturday night on the backside of Aspen Mountain. Personnel from Mountain Rescue Aspen and the Aspen Mountain Ski Patrol responded on their own snowmobiles to the scene.
They reached the man 30 minutes after Pitkin County dispatchers received the 7:21 p.m. call for assistance.
The snowmobile driver who crashed was accompanied by another snowmobile driver on a separate vehicle. That person witnessed the crash and was interviewed by investigators from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash occurred on Midnight Mine Road which runs along the southwest side of Aspen Mountain opposite the ski area. According to the sheriff’s office, Midnight Mine Road is not accessible in winter by car or truck after one mile beyond the road’s turnoff from Castle Creek Road.
Saturday night’s incident reportedly happened about three miles up Midnight Mine Road.
The Pitkin County Coroner’s Office will announce the identity of the deceased once notifications to family members have been completed.