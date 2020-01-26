



– Need more coffee in your life? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most exceptional coffee outlets in Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to get your caffeine fix.

The Denver area tends to see the greatest rise in consumer spending at food and beverage shops in February, and second most in January, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that also helps companies build a small business marketing plan. Total affected businesses at Denver-area food and beverage shops last year rose by 3% in January over the month before, just shy of the top monthly increase of 8% in February.

Metropolis Coffee

First on the list is Metropolis Coffee. Located at 1661 Central St. in Highland, the cafe, which serves coffee, tea, breakfast, brunch and more, is the highest-rated destination for coffee in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 86 reviews on Yelp.

QuinceEssential Coffee House

East Colfax’s QuinceEssential Coffee House, located at 1447 Quince St., is another primo choice, with Yelpers giving the joint to score coffee and tea five stars out of 302 reviews.

Tokyo Premium Bakery

Tokyo Premium Bakery, an establishment that offers coffee, tea, sandwiches and pastries in Platt Park, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 205 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1540 S. Pearl St. to give it a try for yourself.

Café Ciboulette

Over in Windsor, check out Café Ciboulette, which has earned five stars out of 73 reviews on Yelp. You can find the crêperie, which specializes in coffee, tea, waffles and crêpes, settled at 9660 E. Alameda Ave., Unit 107.

Teatulia Tea & Coffee Bar

Last but not least, there’s Teatulia Tea & Coffee Bar, a Highland favorite with 4.5 stars out of 128 reviews. Stop by 2900 Zuni St. to hit up the shop that’s known for its coffee, tea and sandwiches next time the urge strikes.

