DENVER (CBS4) – The weekend will end with mild weather once again around Colorado with high temperatures running as much as 10-15 degrees above normal in some places. You will notice clouds increasing from the west today and some spots could turn a little windy.
A weak storm system will move into Colorado’s western mountains Sunday night spreading snow into the high country by sunrise on Monday. Accumulations will be on the light side and currently there are no winter weather alerts in effect.
After nearly 30 days without rain or snow Denver will see a slight chance for a little moisture as this weather system crosses the region Monday afternoon. We can’t promise that everyone will get wet but we all have an equal shot to get a quick passing rain or snow shower. A few places could even measure a dusting to an inch of snow.
Tuesday will be a quiet day before another fast-moving but weak weather system crosses the state Wednesday into Thursday. Then another warming trend will take us into the upcoming weekend with highs climbing into the 60s around Denver.