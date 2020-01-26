(CBS4) — Leslie Buttorff, the founder and CEO of Colorado-based Panacea Life Sciences which produces medically beneficial cannabis products, is giving $1.5 million to forward her alma mater’s research in the field. Buttorf graduated from Colorado State University in 1979 with a degree in statistics.
She’s now counting on the school to make advancements in the separation of medically beneficial cannabinoids from raw material, and also in efficiency testing of product.
The money presents “unprecedented opportunities” for CSU faculty and students, according to Jan Nerger, dean of the College of Natural Sciences.
“This analytical research facility is unique in the region,” Nerger said, “and Ms. Buttorff’s extraordinary gift places CSU in an unparalleled position to advance research in this burgeoning area.”
“We are very excited about this partnership with CSU,” said Buttorff. “CSU offers expertise in the complete cannabinoid value chain, including botany, chemistry, biology, psychology, agricultural sciences, statistics and veterinary research. Panacea’s focus in developing scientifically driven and medically focused products will be further advanced with our partnership with CSU.”
The university will create a new CBD research center within the confines of its current chemistry building. The research will aim to develop different cannabinoid and terpine profiles with the goal of advancing cannabinoid efficacy to treat human and animal ailments, according to the university. Another focus will explore the larger range of cannabinoids including cannabigerol (CBG), cannabinol (CBN), cannabichromine (CBC) and tetrahydrocannabivarin (THCV).
Buttorff also established a scholarship for undergraduates in the statistics department in 2012. She received the 2019 Champion Award from Iowa State University, where she earned her master’s degree after graduating from CSU.