ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – A teacher at Arvada West High School didn’t end up winning a Grammy this year. CBS4 reported on Chris Maunu after he was nominated for a Music Educator Grammy Award for a second time.
“It’s a huge honor, there were 3,300 initial nominations. So to be mentioned in the Top 10 is just an incredible honor,” Maunu told CBS4.
Maunu challenges the students in his choir class with tackling more intense topics including school safety, teen suicide and the refugee crisis.
“Singing is one of the most vulnerable things that we can do. We create this sound from within ourselves and that sound leaves our bodies it’s met with judgment and criticism. So part of what we can do is have kids recognize that vulnerability and support one another in that,” said Maunu. “There’s something connective about music that makes it possible to approach some of these hard topics.”
