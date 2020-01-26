  • CBS4On Air

LOS ANGELES (CBS4) – The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards opened on a somber note as host Alicia Keys and Boys II Men paid tribute to Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant. The show was held at Staples Center in which Bryant “built,” as Keys said.

(credit: CBS)

Bryant’s jerseys, hoisted in the rafters, were illuminated during the show.

