LOS ANGELES (CBS4) – The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards opened on a somber note as host Alicia Keys and Boys II Men paid tribute to Los Angeles Lakers Kobe Bryant. The show was held at Staples Center in which Bryant “built,” as Keys said.
Remembering Kobe Bryant tonight while we honor music in the house that he built. Thank you @aliciakeys and @BoyzIIMen for the tribute. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lKlml9gF8H
— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) January 27, 2020
Bryant’s jerseys, hoisted in the rafters, were illuminated during the show.
