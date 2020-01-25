Comments
LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4) – The winner of a $2 million Powerball prize says he carried the lottery ticket around for a week until he realized he won. The man identified as Paul T. of Pueblo bought his ticket in Littleton.
He bought the ticket at the King Soopers at Belleview Avenue and Kipling Street.
He says his family has gone through three major surgeries, and he has a child in college, so the winnings come at a good time.
Despite that, he says he will still work five days a week until retirement.
The next Powerball drawing, which has climbed to $373 million, will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at 8:59 p.m. MT.