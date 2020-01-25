  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Bank Robbery, Colorado News, FBI

ARVADA, Colo. (CBS4) – The FBI wants to find the man they call the Powder Puff Bandit. They say he robbed three banks in Arvada, Aurora and Denver.

They describe the suspect as a Hispanic male, about 5-foot-2 to 5-foot-7, and weighing between 130 and 150 lbs.

(credit: FBI)

The man wore makeup, a black beanie, black sunglasses, black sweatshirt and black jeans.

(credit: FBI)

He reportedly approached tellers and demanded money with was appeared to be a weapon, but witnesses didn’t actually see a weapon.

(credit: FBI)

Officials say the suspect robbed:

TCF Bank
1710 South Havana St.
Aurora, Colorado
01/17/20, 2:31 p.m.

TCF Bank
7203 West 55th Avenue
Arvada, Colorado
01/22/20, 10:50 a.m.

Compass Bank
4988 Federal Blvd.
Denver, Colorado
01/22/20, 11:20 a.m.

If anyone has more information, they are asked to call the FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force at 303-629-7171. You may also remain anonymous  by calling at 720-913-STOP (7867).

