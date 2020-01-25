Jokic, Nuggets, Control Boards In 113-106 Win Over PelicansThe Denver Nuggets were able to overcome an off night shooting on the road for an unusual but gratifying victory.

Colorado Rockies Sign Shortstop Trevor Story To 2-Year, $27.5 Million ContractShortstop Trevor Story and the Colorado Rockies are in agreement on a two-year, $27.5 million contract.

Freshman Point Guard CSU Rams Isaiah Stevens Starts 21 Games So Far This SeasonIt hasn’t taken Isaiah Stevens long to adjust to division one college basketball. The freshman point guard for the CSU Rams has started all 21 games this year so he really didn’t have much of a choice.

Colorado Sports Events To Look Forward To In 2020 Colorado sports fan have a lot to be excited about in 2020, from the Colorado Avalanche playing an outdoor game at Falcon Field to Larry Walker being inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame.

NFL Scouts' Take: Former Colorado Buffaloes Steven Montez, Davion Taylor At Senior BowlThe only two local products to accept invitations to the Senior Bowl are former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Steven Montez and outside linebacker Davion Taylor.