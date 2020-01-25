DENVER (CBS4) – The new school board for Denver Public Schools is concerned about the dangers guns pose for young people. They started their Thursday night meeting with a moment of silence for students who have lost their lives.
Members are especially concerned about the state’s suicide rates.
In a new DPS resolution, the board encourages the superintendent to redesign district literature to place an emphasis on proper gun storage. Directors wants the district to make recommendations to parents to take safely storing a gun more important due to violence and high rates of teen suicide.
The board will send home a message to the parents and caregivers of the district’s 93,000 students through its DPS Handbook for Families and Students.
The board also widened its policies related to inclusivity, requiring at least one gender restroom in all DPS facilities.
Safe2Tell
An anonymous way for students, parents, school staff and community members to report concerns regarding their safety or the safety of others
safe2tell.org
1-877-542-7233
The Trevor Project
Crisis prevention and suicide prevention for LGBTQ+ youth
thetrevorproject.org
1-866-488-7386
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones, and best practices for professionals
https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/
1-800-273-8255
Mobile Crisis Services, Denver Health
24/7 service that provides mental health support to residents of the city and county of Denver and to Mental Health Center of Denver consumers during and after a crisis
https://www.denverhealth.org/services/emergency-medicine/psychiatric