Billie Allen, Greeley News, Michael Rourke


GREELEY, Colo. (AP) – Billie Allen, accused of plotting to kill a district attorney, has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge and was sentenced to nine years in prison. Allen is a suspected prison gang member.

Billie Allen (credit: Weld County)

The Greeley Tribune reported that the 32-year-old pleaded guilty Friday to a felony count of attempt to influence a public servant, which carries up to 12 years imprisonment.

Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke (credit: CBS)

Prosecutors say he was originally charged with solicitation of first-degree murder after deliberation, which carries up to 24 years in prison. Authorities say the suspected 211 Crew member plotted to kill Weld District Attorney Michael Rourke. Allen’s lawyer argued for a prison sentence of four years saying her client was sorry.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)  

