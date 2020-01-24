ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The man hit and killed by Adams County deputy on Federal Boulevard Thursday night has been identified as 22-year-old Zachary Castillo.
The Colorado State Patrol said the deputy was responding to a burglary when they hit Castillo in the 5600 block of Federal Boulevard around 7:50 p.m.
Investigators said Castillo was crossing the street in the middle of the block, not a crosswalk.
“Efforts were made to save the pedestrian but he was pronounced deceased at the scene,” the CSP stated.
The CSP said the deputy’s vehicle did not have its lights and sirens on but did have its headlights on.
“Excessive speed is not considered a factor at this time,” the CSP stated.
It’s unclear if the collision was captured on dash cam video. Deputies in Adams County do not wear body cameras.
The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.