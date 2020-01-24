NFL Scouts' Take: Former Colorado Buffaloes Steven Montez, Davion Taylor At Senior BowlThe only two local products to accept invitations to the Senior Bowl are former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Steven Montez and outside linebacker Davion Taylor.

Tyler Bey Sits Out With Injury, But Colorado Buffaloes Still Cruise To Victory Over Washington State CougarsColorado pulled away in the second half to beat Washington State 78-56 on Thursday night.

Denver Broncos Von Miller, Courtland Sutton Represent Orange & Blue In 2020 Pro BowlTwo Denver Broncos are enjoying the Florida sun this week. Von Miller and Courtland Sutton are in Orlando representing the orange and blue in the 2020 Pro Bowl.

Odd Couple: Larry Walker, Derek Jeter Take Different Routes To HallLarry Walker, a youth hockey player who took up baseball at age 16, was elected in his 10th and final try on the baseball writers' ballot, making it with just six votes more than the 75% required.

AP Source: Gary Kubiak To Be Hired As Minnesota Vikings Offensive CoordinatorThe Minnesota Vikings have chosen Gary Kubiak as their offensive coordinator, according to a person with knowledge of the decision who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the club had not yet made the announcement.