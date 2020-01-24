Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — It’s a Colorado tradition — not a bull in a china shop but a bull heading to high tea! The Grand Champion and runner steers from the National Western Stock Show made their annual appearance at the Brown Palace Friday morning.
“The Wild West meets the Elegant West at the 75th Annual Steer at the Brown,” the hotel stated on Instagram. “Welcome the National Western Stock Show Grand Champion Steer, as he waltzes into our atrium lobby for Afternoon Tea.”
After their red-carpet walk in the morning, the Grand Champion and the runner up will be auctioned off Friday evening at the Stock Show.