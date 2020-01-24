DENVER (CBS4) — If you find yourself a bit hungry at Denver International Airport, then you might be in luck. According to a recent article, DIA has the best food of all airports in the nation.

“For those people who may have a layover here in Denver or they quickly stopping at the airport we want them to experience Denver’s food culture,” spokesperson for the airport Alex Renteria says.

Of course there are your fast food staples, but the airport also has local flavor like Little Man Ice Cream and the north side’s very own Root Down. Just in case you didn’t get enough while you were in Denver, “you can enjoy one last run before us before you go,” says Assistant General Manager Kyle Hill.

The survey took into account the total number of restaurants and the number of highly rated restaurants on Yelp. With 51 dining options – and 19 of them with good reviews – Denver came out on top. The best rated restaurant was Root Down.

“We’re always busy. We’re always on a wait,” says Hill.

He says they are there not only to sell food but to change expectations.

“You can really enjoy an actual meal, cocktails and drinks, whatever it may be. We’re really trying to change up what people think about airport food.”

With even more options coming after renovations are completed, foodies may not even have to pass through security when they visit to taste the best of the Mile High City.

“We’re really proud of what’s really here housed at DEN,” says Renteria.