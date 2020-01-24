



– Fresh off their four-night New Year’s run at New York’s Madison Square Garden, the rock band Phish announced a 27-stop summer tour. The Vermont foursome’s dates include a number venues that will give fans that old familiar feeling, including Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City for their annual Labor Day run, now in its 10th year.

Last year, authorities canceled camping in the fields around the ballpark after the prairie dog colonies that lived there came down with disease thanks to plague-infested fleas. This year, on-site camping is not being offered.

That decision has already led to some dissappointed chatter on sites like Reddit, where one fan wrote that camping “is like half the dicks experience.”

The band released a statement on their website saying “We will not be offering on-site camping at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park this year. While we don’t anticipate any issues with the nearby prairie dog population similar to what we experienced in 2019, we do not want to risk putting fans camping on-site in the position of having to find alternate places to stay.”

Phish, with members in their 50s and on the road in their 36th year, is showing no signs of riding away or slowing down. Their sold-out New Year’s run, combined with a short 7-date winter tour leading up to it, put their reported career gross past the half-billion mark, according to Billboard, with over 11 million tickets sold.

LINK: phish.com/tours/summer-2020/

And the band, the subject of two successful new podcasts (Long May They Run, a look at their impact on the music industry, and After Midnight, a chronicle of their 1999 New Year’s performance at a Florida Indian reservation to ring in the millennium), as well as a documentary into guitarist Trey Anastasio’s creative process, is welcoming a widening new generation of fans.

Fans can request tickets in a band-run lottery at tickets.phish.com through Monday, February 3, before they’ll go on sale for everyone on Friday, February 7.

By Brian Ries, CNN

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.