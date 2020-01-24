LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people at Rocky Mountain National Park Thursday afternoon. Park rangers were notified of a suicidal person in a vehicle near Upper Beaver Meadows Road.
While searching for the people inside the vehicle, park rangers stopped traffic entering the park through the Beaver Meadows Entrance and Fall River Entrance on the east side of RMNP. The closure lasted from around 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Authorities have not said how the two people died. The Larimer County Coroner’s office will release their names once next of kin are notified.
The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating along with Estes Park Police, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Loveland Police Department.