HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing 17-year-old. Parker Preisser was last seen Thursday afternoon at Highlands Ranch High School.
Deputies said Parker did not show up at a school event and has not been seen or heard from since. Preisser’s family told police this is very unusual behavior for Parker.
Parker drives a blue 2017 Mazda 3 with Colorado license plate ACB-C82. The car also has a blue and white 2020 tassel hanging from the rear-view mirror.
If you have any information or know where Parker is, contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 303-660-7500.