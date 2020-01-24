Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– As cases of health complications from vaping continue to rise, Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette is demanding answers from the CEOs of the top five vaping companies. Those companies make up 97% of the U.S. market.
DeGette, a Democrat representing Colorado’s 1st Congressional District, chairs the House Oversight and Investigations Committee.
A hearing scheduled for Feb. 5, DeGette plans to grill the executives on how they market their products, the health effects and how the companies plan to curb use by children and teens.
DeGette was among the lawmakers who questioned the heads of the cigarette companies in the 90s.