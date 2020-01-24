Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – After a robust start to the snow season in Denver during the months of October and November the pendulum has swung the other way along the Front Range. Between December 1 and January 23 there was no measurable precipitation on 52 of those 54 days.
Dec. 5 – a rare December rain produced 0.12 inches of water at the airport with a trace of snow
Dec. 28 – a weak storm produced 2.8 inches of snow which melted down to 0.18 inches of water
According to Colorado State University Extension watering during prolonged dry spells in the fall and winter is key to preventing root damage that will affect the overall health of trees, shrubs, lawns and perennials. A lack of water could make the plant more prone to insect and disease problems during the spring and summer.
It is suggested to water when both the air and soil temperatures are at 40°F or higher and there is no snow cover on the ground. For large trees it is suggested to apply water to the most critical part of the root system which lies within the tree’s dripline.
